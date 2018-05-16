Much Cooler… Quieter Too

Downpours, gusty winds and quite a bit of lightning was the theme here yesterday afternoon and early last evening, but the bulk of the damaging wind reports were focused in CT, NY, NJ and PA, where a plethora of down trees and power lines were observed. With some locations in those areas seeing trees snapped, it’s likely that a tornado or two touched down. The graphic below shows yesterday’s severe weather reports.



Not only did severe weather become widespread in areas just to our southwest, the complex of storms moving offshore created a Meteotsunami south of Long Island! https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/meteotsunami.html



Today will be much quieter across the area, and much cooler too! Temps this afternoon run in the 50s at the coast to low 60s inland. Humidity is down and the sun will be brightest across far northern Mass and southern NH. Clouds are thickest along and south of the Pike with the risk for a few afternoon/evening showers near the south coast. No severe storm though, and no rain delay at Fenway.





Tomorrow, we turn it around with temps jumping up into the 70s to near 80 by mid to late afternoon. Then, the temps drop again as winds turn back onshore Friday and Saturday. Numbers those days will likely be stuck in the 50s to near 60. Rain holds off for most of Friday, but we’ll likely track wet weather Friday evening, through Saturday, with a batch of two of downpours possible if some tropical moisture makes the connection into Southern New England. Sunday will be much warmer, 70s, but with still the risk of a shower, no washout though.





