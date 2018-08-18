Much Cooler Sunday with a Stray Shower Possible

After a stormy Saturday afternoon, drier conditions will take over overnight, under a mostly cloudy sky and lows into the 60s.

As we look ahead to the second half of the weekend, we’re tracking a cool down with high temperatures into the low 70s.

With a northeast wind at 10-15 mph, we could see a few spotty showers popping up along the South Shore, and along the Cape & Islands.

Cloud cover will be thick for the southern coast, with a few glimpses of sunshine likely farther north and west, towards the interior.

Monday still features some spotty drizzle in the morning for SE MA and the Cape, otherwise we’ll see drier conditions elsewhere under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs on Monday will be into the low to mid 70s. We will continue to see a gradual warm-up through midweek with Tuesday featuring the return to more sunshine with highs into the upper 70s.

By Wednesday, we will be tracking the next round of showers and storms associated with a system that moves in from the west.

After that next system departs, we’ll see drier conditions by the second half of the work week, featuring a nice start to next weekend!