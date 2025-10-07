We have one final summer like day today with temperatures reaching about 80° give or take a degree or two. The breeze will ramp up this afternoon and that’s ahead of a cold front that will give us much needed rain on Wednesday and a cool down and reality check for the rest of the week.

So the showers that come in on Wednesday, here’s the cliff notes:

– Rain arrives after midnight tonight and is mostly through Wednesday morning.

– I don’t want to sell it as a hard noon cut off, because a few isolated showers could linger into the early afternoon, especially south of Boston. But we’ll be quick to clear out both the rain and the clouds in the afternoon tomorrow. In fact, we’ll see sunshine before the sun sets tomorrow evening.

– Rainfall amounts: at least a half inch of much needed rain, with a few lucky towns getting close to an inch with a few more heavier pockets of rain.

On the backside of that front, it’s back to the fall like air for several days. Our average high is now 65° so these upcoming temperatures are much more typical for October than the 80s we’ve had the last few days. Not only are the afternoons looking cooler, but so are the overnight lows. Both Wednesday night and Thursday night could bring us the potential for frost across the area.

There’s another potential storm to watch that could bring us another round of rain, but this one is far from set in stone. In fact, at this point, it looks dry but we need to watch it. There’s a coastal storm off the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday and Monday. Most of the models keep the rain south of us, but it is so so so close that I want to point it out in case you have weekend plans given the holiday weekend. Again, as of this writing I’d hedge my bets that this stays south given the model trends but a couple shifts to the north and we could be talking about a soggy Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned.