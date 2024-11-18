With our stubborn drought and recurring brushfire threat across Massachusetts, some very-welcomed rain is ahead later this week.

In the meantime, we stay dry. For the rest of today and Tuesday the brushfire threat remains elevated. Be careful of disposal of smoking materials, and avoid outdoor burning.

Tuesday will be dry, sunny, breezy and cooler than Monday in the mid to upper 50s. That’s why the brushfire risk continues.

Wednesday will be very similar, but with less wind which will work to lower the brushfire threat. Highs will be cooler in the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is the day we’re expecting that desperately-needed rain. It’ll be raining for a majority of the day, but make sure you grab a rain coat rather than an umbrella. That’s due to a whipping wind with gusts from 25 to 30 miles per hour. The increase in cloud coverage and rain will cool us down to the mid to upper 40s only.

Late Thursday night into Friday some of the higher elevations of the northern Worcester hills and southwestern New Hampshire could see a wintry mix or snow. However, we’ll have a much clearer idea of how good of a chance that is once we get closer to Wednesday.

Friday, shower chances continue but the rain won’t be as widespread as Thursday. Highs will be cooler again in the mid to upper 40s and it’ll still be windy.

There could be a lingering, isolated shower on Saturday but it’ll be significantly drier. The wind will stick around and highs will be cool in the upper 40s again. Sunday: partly sunny, windy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Monday will be the same except for the windy conditions.