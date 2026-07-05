Happy Sunday! WOW what a day! Finally a warm, comfortable and not overly hot summer day. We’ll continue with the cooldown the next few days along with some much-needed widespread rain.

First, this evening we could catch a couple isolated showers. Temperatures will tumble into the 70s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. The showers will work their way in overnight.

Rain chances linger throughout the day with waves of moderate to heavy rainfall. That could lead to some isolated flash flooding, so watch out on the roads!

The rain and heavy cloud cover will cool us down significantly. We start the day in the 60s with highs only in the low 70s.

The showers will linger into Tuesday but they’re looking a bit lighter. Again, it’ll be cool with temperatures only in the 60s and 70s.

If you’re not ready for cooler weather just yet, don’t panic! We’ll warm right back up. Wednesday looks partly sunny with highs into the upper 70s. Thursday will be downright hot! There will be partial sun with highs near 90 degrees.

Friday we’ll hit the low 90s again with chances for scattered storms. Next weekend looks warm in the 80s, humid, with more chances for storms. Stay tuned!