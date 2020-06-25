Much Needed Rainfall On The Way

Quite a few locations got at least a quarter of an inch in rainfall with yesterday’s scattered downpours, but with nearly 2″ below the monthly normal rainfall, the Drought Monitor released this morning shows areas north and west of Boston under a “moderate drought”, the first time since 2018.

Thankfully, there are rain chances in the forecast, starting with Friday.

However, before we dive into tomorrow’s forecast, lets talk about this evening and tonight. If you’re heading out this evening, it will be far less humid than last night under partly to mostly clear skies.

Tonight, lows will slip back into the 60s.

Friday brings a few clouds to start followed by scattered thunderstorms by midday.

The best timing for the scattered storms will be between 2pm – 5pm, with rain chances winding down ahead of sunset.

If you have outdoor plans scheduled for Saturday, you may want to listen closely. Rain chances are likely Saturday, especially in the afternoon with more widespread rain as opposed to hit or miss showers.

Sunday is not completely dry, but will not be nearly as wet as Saturday. A spot shower in the afternoon Sunday, otherwise, we’re tracking drier conditions into Monday.

High temperatures both weekend days are in the upper 80s.

Although we start the week dry, shower chances return along with slightly cooler conditions Tuesday and Wednesday.