A bit of a summery vibe outside this morning with a mild and muggy start to the day as temps run in the low to mid 60s and dew point levels are right there too. Areas of patchy low clouds and fog yield to partial sun and temps will head into the 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. A few late-day storms are possible deep inland, northwest of 495, but it looks like today turns out to be a dry day for most. Localized sea breezes kick in this afternoon, so it’ll be cooler right at the coast.





Saturday starts mild and muggy. The forecast is for a few scattered showers and storms to be in the forecast, but it’s not an all day washout. If you have a tee time planned, or kids sports, there may be a 30-60min period at some point you have to dodge some rain/storms, but they’ll also be several hours of dry stretches between scattered storms too. Temps run in the 70s.





Sunday, the humidity will be lower and we’ll have a bright start to the day. Midday clouds build up and we’ll track some scattered pop-up mid to late afternoon showers.





Monday and Tuesday look dry next week. Late Wednesday into Thursday, rain arrives with a chilly onshore breeze. That wet weather may linger into next Friday too.