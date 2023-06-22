7Weather- We’ll say “bye” to our cooler than average temperatures and comfortable air mass starting tomorrow. Temperatures trend warmer and it’ll feel more muggy. We’ll have unsettled weather at times over the next 7-days, but none of the days look to be wash-outs.

How about today? Sunshine and mild temperatures for most of us. Boston hit 66° for a high. That’s our sixth-straight day of temperatures in the 60s. Our weather set-up for tomorrow features an upper-level low to our west and associated warm front. As the warm front lifts through tomorrow, not only will temperatures go up, but it’ll also start to feel muggy as dew points climb.

Tomorrow morning starts off in the upper 50s/low 60s with areas of patchy fog, especially for southeast Mass. There’s a chance for an isolated shower. We’ll get breaks of sun by the afternoon. That’ll help temperatures reach the low 80s the farther north you are. A southwest breeze will keep temperatures along the South Coast, Buzzard’s Bay, Cape and the Islands mainly in the 70s. We’ll watch for a spot shower into the afternoon/evening.

This weekend will have some showers and storms but also plenty of time to try to get outside! The best chance for showers/storms will be Saturday morning. On Sunday, the afternoon has the chance for scattered storms.

Looking ahead to next week, we keep a daily chance of showers and storms in the next forecast. It’s not our favorite 7-day forecast either :/ By Thursday, it looks like more dry air tries to work in. Here’s to hoping!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black