Some peeks of sun from time to time today, otherwise mainly cloudy with a few sprinkles mainly south, and an isolated thunder threat for southern NH later this afternoon.

Today is not a washout, so I wouldn’t cancel your outdoor plans, just have an umbrella nearby. Highs today will not be quite as hot as yesterday, with temperatures rising into the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be muggy so it will feel even warmer than those actual air temperatures.

Tonight, lows only dip into the upper 60s under mainly cloudy skies.

A few sprinkles are possible for SE MA and the Cape tomorrow (similar to today), otherwise more clouds than sun with highs into the upper 70s.

We start our warm-up Tuesday as clouds depart and highs stretch into the upper 80s. The 90s return as early as Wednesday along with the humidity, which will make it feel like it’s in the upper 90s to 100°. The 90s stick around for Thursday and Friday (along with those heat indices). It could be our third heat wave of 2021.

The heat and humidity will also be coupled up with chances for afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

We fall back into the 80s by Saturday with a few showers possible.