Summer’s session of sunshine and warmth fades away today as we kick off this Memorial Day with low clouds, fog and a few spotty showers/patch of drizzle. While sunshine is limited today thanks to all the clouds, rainfall is limited to just a few spotty showers as well. That means, we’ll catch quite a few dry hours in the mix today, although it’s good to have that umbrella on standby for that occasional passing shower. Heading to a mid/late morning parade? Plan on temps in the 60s with high humidity and the chance for one of those passing showers.

Rain is more widespread this evening as showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing localized downpours that drop about 1″ of rain where they hit the hardest. The main risk for those storms is generally in the 8pm-2am timeframe. With that is mind, much of the wet weather is done with by the morning commute tomorrow with just some patchy fog and patchy drizzle left early.

Morning clouds tomorrow will part ways for a lot of midday and afternoon sun as highs take off, heading toward and above 80 for many.

Wednesday, temps run in the upper 70s with a few spotty afternoon/evening showers/storm possible. They’ll be hit or miss.



A few spotty showers are possible Thursday as highs hold in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday-Sunday look good so far. Low humidity and temps near seasonable levels, low to mid 70s, a bit cooler on Friday.