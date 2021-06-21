First off, hope all you dads had a great Father’s Day weekend and were able to enjoy some quality time with the family. We certainly had some decent summer weather for firing up the grill, heading out on the course, or kicking back pool side yesterday. That warm, summery weather continues as humidity moves up too. Temps this afternoon reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, although it’ll be cooler near the south coast where fog and low clouds are more extensive across Buzzards Bay and the Cape and Islands this morning.





Tomorrow, we’ll track some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High humidity starts the day, but dew points will drop in the afternoon and as skies clear out tomorrow evening, an enjoyable, refreshing air mass will be with us Wednesday and Thursday.





Friday – Weekend overall look good. While there may be a spot shower from time to time, most of the time will be rain-free. Highs near 80 Friday and run in the mid 80s over the weekend.