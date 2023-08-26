A lot of clouds this morning with a muggy feel! Check out those dew points. Later today some of us will get an afternoon shower or storm. Tomorrow it’s mainly dry, but cooler.

Some of us will see a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon as a cold front drops north to south. The best chance for any thunder this afternoon will be north of Route 2, and it’s at a 20% chance. The rest of us have a 30% chance for a pop-up shower later.

We’ll see some sun breaks this afternoon. There will be more clouds than sun across Cape Cod and the Islands. Highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s.

Tonight, we’ll still have some clouds but stay mainly dry. Look to the east/southeast after sunset, and you might be able to see Saturn. You’re more likely able to get a view the farther inland you are.

Tomorrow behind the cold front, it’s cooler. We’ll wake up to more clouds on the coast. Highs stay in the 70s tomorrow. There’s just a 10% chance for a spot shower later in the day.

