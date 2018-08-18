Muggy, Warm, And Unsettled Start To The Weekend!

Another Saturday, unfortunately another forecast with showers, storms, and downpours in it!

Low pressure tracking through northern New England will move eastward this afternoon with its ensuing cold front sliding south and east through southern New England. We can expect to see showers, storms, and embedded downpours developing by the late morning/early afternoon hours from north to south. Once again, the threat for localized flooding will be in play. High temperatures will range from the low to upper 80s (coolest temps in Worcester county, warmest interior southeastern Mass) with very high dewpoints, in the low to mid 70s! Certainly a very muggy day, to say the least!

The threat for showers, storms, and downpours will be ramping up as we head through the afternoon hours and diminishes as we head into the early portion of the night. A few lingering showers and sprinkles possible overnight with temps ranging from the low to upper 60s along with lowering humidity.

With the cold front lingering off shore and a weak wave of low pressure moving along it, we’ll keep the risk for a stray shower along the coast and especially southeastern Mass. in Sunday’s forecast. It’ll also be much cooler and less humid with a feel of Fall in the air..highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s with more clouds than sun.

Next week starts off cooler than average with the risk for showers early as we start the new work week. Warming up a bit by the mid-week with more showers and storms Wednesday as a cold front slides through the area. Pleasant by the end of the period.

Have a great Saturday!

David

