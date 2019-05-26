Muggy, Warm Today, Sun-filled Memorial Day Monday

If you thought the unofficial start to the holiday weekend could not get any better than yesterday, then think again…unless you are suffering from allergies this time of the year

For our Sunday, we’ll see high temperatures soar into the mid 80s inland through the afternoon, slightly cooler for the south coast and the Cape and Islands with highs expected into the upper 60s to mid 70s. We can’t rule out a spot thunderstorm through the mid-afternoon and evening, so if you’re outdoors and hear thunder, be sure to head inside and let the storm pass.

We’re tracking another beautiful day on tap for Memorial Day Monday (especially if you were a big fan of Saturday’s weather as opposed to the summer-y heat of Sunday). High temperatures Monday climb into the low to mid 70s inland, mid to upper 60s at the coast.

Tuesday brings the next best chance for scattered showers, lowering the pollen count a bit as well as the temperatures. Highs into the low 60s Tuesday, with a few spots struggling to make it out of the upper 50s.

A few showers linger into early Wednesday, but at least we’re back to near seasonable temperatures…then, 80° Thursday with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. Lingering showers likely into early Friday before drying out into the first full weekend of June!