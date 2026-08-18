While most locations across New England picked up a quarter inch or less of rain yesterday, the wave of low pressure near us certainly kept a lot of clouds in place. That held temps down into the 70s, although it was a muggy day overall.

The humidity lingering overnight has allowed for high relative humidity this morning and with little wind, areas of low clouds and fog are prevalent. Despite the murky start, mid to late morning sunshine breaks out, allowing for temps to jump up. Highs head for the low to mid 80s inland, 70s to near 80 at the coast. With the soupy air in place, we’ll catch enough instability with the daytime heating to pop a few isolated (20-30% of us pick up on one) afternoon/early evening showers. Overall, expect a lot of dry hours. If you’re heading to the beach, just keep in mind the rip current risk is elevated along the east coast.

Tomorrow looks good. Humidity drops off a bit, especially northwest of Boston. Highs head for the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday is warm and a bit humid with a few scattered showers. The best shot of them will be across Southeast Mass/RI and CT.

More unsettled weather is possible at times over the weekend with highs in the 70s to near 80 and periodic batches of showers/storms possible. Timing of them will depend on where a wave of low pressure tracks as well as progression of fronts moving in from the west.