The humidity sticks around throughout the first part of Tuesday, and we’ll see a few showers in the afternoon.

Tuesday morning will be partly to mostly sunny. These several hours of sun will allow temperatures to jump into the mid 80s by lunch time. Showers and maybe a couple of thunderstorms roll in throughout the early afternoon, dropping temperatures into the 70s. A few showers will linger into the early evening.

The day start humid, and then humidity gradually drops in the later part of the afternoon. The real relief arrives on Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday have fantastic weather! Wednesday will feel comfortable. Expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity remains low n Thursday and temperatures reach into the upper 70s.

Friday starts sunny, and then there could be a few clouds in the afternoon. Inland areas get into the low 80s, and an onshore wind keeps the coast cooler in the mid 70s.

The humidity is back this weekend. Saturday is warm and humid. Highs reach into the mid and upper 80s. Sunday will still feel humid with temperatures a bit above average in the upper 80s.