While we had a nice break from the wind on Sunday, it will return most days this week. That, with more chances for rain ahead as well.

Overnight we’ll be mainly clear with just a few clouds aiding in another big cooldown. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow, after the cold morning, highs will rebound to the mid to upper 50s. There may be some partial sun in the morning but overall, clouds will move in rather quickly. We’ve got chances for some spotty showers ahead in the afternoon and evening.

It’ll be a little breezy, too, so I’d leave the umbrella at home and go with your rain coat.

Tuesday morning will be chilly with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Skies will be bright and sunny, however, there will be a major wind. Gusts will reach 30 to 35 mph, so that’ll make it feel like a pretty chilly day.

Wednesday is looking mainly cloudy. The morning will start in the upper 30s with highs reaching the upper 50s. It will be breezy again, and rain will return but this time at nighttime.

The rain will clear out before Thursday morning. Otherwise, Thursday will be bright and windy. The morning will start close to 40 with highs in the low 50s. The wind will make it feel like the 40s, though, even during the warmest part of the day.

Friday is looking mainly cloudy and breezy still. The day will begin cold in the low 30s with afternoon temperatures topping off in the low 50s. Again, we’ve got another round of rain rolling in at night and clearing out quickly early Saturday morning.

The rest of Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. More showers return Sunday.

Stay tuned!