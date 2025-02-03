We’ve got multiple chances for snow this week, but with up-and-down temperatures, we’ll be making the switch back over to a wintry mix and rain at times.

For the rest of your Monday evening, we still have a chance for a spot shower in northern Massachusetts. That chance is much greater over southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire.

Overnight, we’ll be on the cloudy side with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be on the brighter side. It will be windy, however, and that wind actually has the capability to bring some flurries in from New York lake-effect.

Morning temperatures will be down to the 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures will cool quickly into the evening hours, so if you’re going out before or after the Bruins game make sure to bundle up.

Wednesday will be bright and downright cold. Morning lows will get down to the teens with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday will start cold in the teens and end up in the mid to upper 30s. With precipitation expected, that means we’ll make the switch from snow to a mix and then rain.

Friday will be in the 30s all day long with bright skies. However, it’ll be windy again so that’ll make it feel like it’s 10 degrees colder than it really is.

Saturday morning we’re back into the teens with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s. We’re watching our next potential system to roll in Saturday night as snow.

Since on Sunday we’ll jump from the 20s to the low 40s, again we’ll see a change of precipitation type from snow to mix and then rain.

We dry back out next Monday with bright, mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the teens with afternoon highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.