We’ve got a few rounds of snow, a wintry mix and rain ahead this week as temperatures jump up and down.

First, overnight tonight will be a cold one! Lows will get down to the mid to upper teens. Most of us will be dry and cloudy. However, for the Cape, the islands and the south coast there’s a chance for a quick shot of snow.

The forecast calls for some spotty coatings up to 2 inches of snow through Wednesday morning.

For the rest of Wednesday, we’re looking cloudy with a chance for flurries during the day. Highs will reach the low 30s. Most of us will have to wait until Wednesday night until we see our next round of snow. The snow rolls in past 10/11 p.m.

The problem is temperatures rise overnight into Thursday. We make the jump from the 30s to the 40s meaning we will see a change in precipitation type.

Early Thursday morning we have chances for snow, freezing rain, sleet and plain rain. It will make for some slick conditions on the roads for the morning commute, so make sure you plan on extra time. We’ll start drying out by late morning with completely dry conditions by the afternoon.

Before any rain packs things down, the most significant snowfall totals will be north and west of Boston.

Valentine’s Day Friday will be bright but cold! Skies will be sunny, yet with lows in the upper teens and low 20s and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s, a gusty wind will make it feel like the teens pretty much all day long.

Saturday will be a chilly one with lows in the low teens and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s again. Skies will be cloudy.

Saturday evening, we have a chance for snow again. Saturday night into Sunday, we’ll see a changeover to snow, a wintry mix and rain as highs on Sunday climb to near 40 degrees. Before that changeover, though, we have the potential for impactful accumulating snow. Stay tuned this week for details!