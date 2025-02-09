Get ready for more weather systems ahead this week that will bring us a mess of snow, wintry mix showers and at times, plain rain, too.

For the rest of your Sunday night, skies will be partly cloudy but it will get very cold as we usher into early Monday morning. Lows will get down to the teens, so make sure to bundle up!

Monday will be one of the quieter weather days this week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, it won’t be windy, and after a cold morning highs will reach the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with lows in the teens again and highs in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, across southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and the islands, there’s a chance for some spotty coatings of snow.

Most of us will not see that, though.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy again with lows in the teens and colder highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Our next system rolls in Wednesday night. This will start primarily as snow. However, Thursday we’ll see temperatures jump from the 20s to the upper 30s so we will see a messy storm. Precipitation will jump from snow to a mix and rain.

Friday will be quiet for Valentine’s Day. It’ll be bright and breezy and pretty chilly. Lows get down to the upper teens and low 20s with highs near 31 degrees. Saturday, mostly cloudy with lows in the teens again and highs in the low to mid 30s. And then…there comes our next system.

This will likely begin as snow Saturday evening. Sunday, we go from the 20s to mid 30s so again we could see the switch from snow to a mix and rain. But as temperatures cool back down, precipitation types may switch back over to a mix or snow depending on how long the storm sticks around. We still have a lot of time to see how that storm will unfold.

Stay tuned this week!