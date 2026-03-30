Happy Monday! It felt great out there today with temperature into the 60s. Tuesday we’ll have some variable temperatures with chances for rain and even a few thunderstorms.

Highs for most of us will be warm in the low to mid 60s on Tuesday after a morning near 50 degrees. There will be clouds around, with chances for on-and-off rain throughout the day. There may be a few rumbles of thunder at times, too, so I’d grab a rain coat and rain boots versus an umbrella.

Wednesday starts off in the mid 40s with afternoon highs closing in on the 70-degree mark.

We have rain chances again, with the highest chances aimed at the second half of the day. Again, there may be a few rumbles of thunder, and it’ll be a bit breezy, too.

A BIG temperature drop will come Thursday. We kick off the day in the mid 30s but don’t make it above 40 degrees in the afternoon. On top of that, clouds will be around and they’ll produce a few showers here or there. Honestly, we could use the additional rain since it’s a little dry out there.

Friday starts chilly in the upper 30s but at least we warm into the upper 60s. Skies are looking mostly cloudy. Saturday: low of 50 high of 63 with a spot shower chance. Easter Sunday: mid 40s to upper 60s with more rain chances in the second half of the day. Stay tuned!