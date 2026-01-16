Happy Friday! The rest of today will still be cold and windy, but we’ve got an even more impactful weekend ahead with multiple chances for some snow.

Saturday morning will be cold in the low 20s with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Closer to central Massachusetts, highs will be colder in the mid to upper 30s. We’ve got chances for snow that move from west to east through the morning. The farther east of the 495 corridor you are, the more likely you’ll see a cold rain, and that does include Boston.

Rain and snow will continue into the evening hours. On the back end of the system, as temperatures drop, there’s a slight chance it could briefly end as some snow in Boston. Still, though, mainly rain.

Either way, this isn’t a blockbuster storm with only 1-3 inches expected in central and northern Worcester County, and a coating to an inch possible near the Mass Pike and 495 corridors. Closer to Boston and metro-west we’re not anticipating accumulation.

We dry out Saturday night, and then we’re tracking the next round of snow for Sunday late afternoon and evening.

The forecast models are all over the place with this one, with the recent trend being the coastal storm tracking west, which would increase our forecast snow amounts. Right now, 1-3 inches of snow is possible for southeastern Massachusetts by the time this all finishes up overnight into Monday. That does include a snow chance during the Pats game!

Elsewhere, some spotty coatings. But, look for updates on this! Things will change.

Otherwise, Sunday will start off in the upper 20s with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Monday, get ready for a bitter cold blast! Morning lows drop to the teens with highs in the low 30s. Skies will be partly sunny, but that wind will make it feel frigid. We will be bright Tuesday, but even colder! Lows drop to the teens in the morning with highs only in the low 20s. The wind will make it feel like the single digits. Wednesday we start in the single digits but rebound to the upper 20s. We’re tracking some snow chances Wednesday evening through Friday. Stay tuned!