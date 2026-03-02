So… it’s cold outside. Again. Arctic air has settled into New England, and with that, we’re waking up to temperatures in the single digits and low teens. With the breeze (which is pretty light), it’s enough to make it feel like we’re on either side of zero at times.

The bitter cold sticks around all day, with highs only getting into the mid to upper 20s– a good 15 or so degrees below average for this time of year. On the bright side, it’ll be sunny throughout the day!

After the sun sets, temps plummet again. We wake up in the upper single digits and low teens once again. Temperatures will trend up, with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the morning ahead of our next storm, which arrives late morning/early afternoon on Tuesday.

This storm will NOT be a major snow-maker. Instead, it will bring us a mushy mix.

We’ll start with snow showers, but quickly change over to some sleet and rain, especially south of the Mass Pike. Precipitation will continue through Tuesday, tapering off Wednesday morning.

While many could see a coating of snow out of this storm, the most likely area to see snow accumulate is north of route 2. Any snow will be mushy and wet, not dry and fluffy.

The greatest impacts from this storm will be for drivers commuting Tuesday afternoon/evening and early Wednesday morning– the commute could be a little slower than normal with the roads being slick at times. Leave some extra time for your drive!

Once the storm is gone mid/late Wednesday morning, the improvement will be apparent! Clouds decrease, leaving us with some mid and late-day sunshine, and temperatures will be in the upper 40s. A few spots could even hit 50! It’ll be a nice afternoon to get out and stretch your legs!

Thursday we could see a shower or two, though most of the day stays dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

The next storm arrives very early Friday morning. This will be another messy one, with a wintry mix and some rain for southern New England that will last through Friday afternoon.

All that said, this week will be one of the milder stretches we’ve had a in a while! Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Sunday, with both weekend days in the 50s!