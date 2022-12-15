After a bitter breeze yesterday morning, the afternoon temps rebounded decently with highs in the mid 30s to 40. Today, we don’t start off as chilly and temps rebound into the low 40s this afternoon. A spot light rain or snow shower pops up, but much of the day is dry. Breaks of sun this morning become fewer and farther between this afternoon as clouds take over.



Rain and high terrain snow arrive tonight, especially after midnight. Expect a stormy Friday from start to finish as an area of low pressure approaches the south coast of New England. Rain will be heavy at times, and so will high terrain wet snow for northern Worcester County and especially the Berkshires.

Winds increase too, gusting 40-50mph at the coast. Expect the rain, snow and wind to linger through Friday night, tapering off Saturday morning. Rain totals run 1.5-2.5″ for much of eastern Mass. Across the high terrain of Western Mass, this means over a foot of snow across the high terrain of the east slopes of the Berkshires, and about a half foot of heavy wet snow for the northern Worcester Hills. The City of Worcester will likely only catch an inch or less, around 1-3″ in Fitchburg, and a better chance of 6″, perhaps locally higher, near Ashburnham to New Ipswich, NH. It’s a great storm for Ski County as the Green Mountains of VT get crushed with up to 18″ and about 8-14″ for some of the Whites and Mountains of Maine.





Any linger rain/snow showers taper off Saturday morning, and the rest of the weekend looks dry.

