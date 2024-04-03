The dry start early today will fade away as a cold rain moves in from west to east mid to late morning. As the precip fills in, we’ll have some sleet in the mix from time to time across the interior. Temps hold in the mid 30s to near 40, so above the freezing mark, allowing for mainly wet roads through the evening commute.

This evening, as a coastal low starts to develop just south of us and takes over, the onshore winds really ramp up and precipitation becomes heavy at times through tonight. Heavy sleet mixes in near and northwest of 495 with a cold heavy rain for much of eastern Mass.

Late overnight, the mixed precip goes to a heavy wet snow well north and west, especially across the higher terrain, and just north of the MA/NH border. It possible that some wet snow will even mix back in tomorrow morning, all the way down near Boston or out through MetroWest. Although, accumulations would be limited in these areas.

The highs risk of slick travel Wednesday night and Thursday will be near/northwest of 495, where a winter storm warning is up.

Expect 3-6″ of heavy wet snow/sleet from Fitchburg, points north, with 1-3″ near the MA/NH border. Farther north, totals go up substantially from Manchester, points north. Much of Ski Country will pick up 12-18″.

The storm has some juice, so 1.5-2.5″ of rain is likely across much of the region as winds gusts 40-60mph, strongest at the coast tonight, into tomorrow morning. We’ll watch the potential of minor-moderate coastal flooding during the high tide around 8am tomorrow.

Unwinding the pattern is slow, as we’ll have a chill with scattered rain/snow showers Friday and Saturday. We’ll bounce back to near Sunday and perhaps head back into the 60s early next week.

Long range right now, it looks dry around the solar eclipse with partly to mostly sunny skies expected.