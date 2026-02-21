We’re waking up to one storm ending with another (MUCH bigger storm on the way).

Let’s start with the storm that’s wrapping up. Many coastal towns saw rain and a mix, while towns further north saw a mix and snow. The highest snowfall amounts were right on the MA/NH state line. That said, we’re not quiiite done yet. You can expect snow showers tapering off from Worcester County east throughout the morning, with a flurry or two after noontime. Otherwise we’ll be in the low 30s with clouds around and light winds. Overnight, we’ll be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Tomorrow, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy, though clouds will increase throughout the day. We’ll be in the mid 30s with light winds through the morning and afternoon. But by Sunday evening, expect big changes as a nasty Nor’Easter is knocking on our door.

This storm will start to impact Southern New England late Sunday evening, with winds getting gustier (widespread teens and 20s) around 8 PM. By 9 PM or so, we’ll see the first snowflakes start to fall. Snow will become more widespread, and CONSIDERABLY heavier as the storm continues north through the day on Monday. The heaviest snow looks like it’ll fall between 4 AM and 4 PM Monday. Snowfall rates within this time could be 1-2″ per hour– impressive, though perhaps for all the wrong reasons!

Snow will finally taper off around sunset on Monday, with the last snow showers looking to wrap up by about 7 PM. The totals, once this happens, will be massive– challenging our late-January storm for the biggest totals of the season.

Highest snowfall totals will be for the South Shore, the upper Cape and the Vineyard. Generally speaking, with the trajectory of this storm, the further inland you go, the less snow you get. But even the areas with the “least” snow will still have plowable conditions by Monday night.

A MAJOR difference between this Nor’Easter and the storm from late January is the fact that the threats go beyond the snow. This Nor’Easter will bring damaging gusty winds, as well as the potential for coastal flooding.

Let’s start with the wind.

As mentioned, if you’re out late Sunday, you’ll notice winds getting gustier before midnight. That said, the big numbers come in Monday morning and early Monday afternoon with the “meat” of this storm. At this point, we could see gusts along the coast into the 50s & 60s. Some coastal areas (especially the Cape and Islands) could see gusts into the 70s.

Just a note– these gusty winds will be predominantly out of the northeast. That is, in fact, how “Nor’Easters” get their name!

These gusty winds could lead to issues down the line as well. First of all, power outages are possible (mostly likely where the gusts are high along the coast). With these winds in play, we could also see true blizzard conditions as well.

Not so fun-fact: blizzards aren’t just big snowstorms. They have specific criteria to meet that make them extra uncomfortable, if not dangerous.

In order for a storm to be considered a blizzard, it must have…

Falling OR blowing snow

Frequent gusts of 35mph or greater

Visibility of ¼ mile or less

And all of the above has to happen for 3 hours or longer



And considering the factors of this storm? I think there’s a solid chance we meet that criteria.

If that’s not enough, we also have the potential for some minor to moderate coastal flooding during the duration of the storm, with the highest potential Monday morning and Monday afternoon. Between the strong winds and the tides, coastal Massachusetts (especially the South Shore) could see 1-3 feet of inundation, leading to flooded low-lying roads and properties, along with beach erosion.

Road conditions with this storm will be treacherous enough as it is. But if you absolutely have to drive, and happen to encounter a flooded roadway, turn around don’t drown! You don’t know the integrity of the road beneath the water (and it’s often hard to tell how deep the water actually is). It’s not worth risking your car, let alone your safety!!

Okay. Deep breath.

Once this storm comes to an end, we get a brief break.

It’ll still be breezy early Tuesday morning, but winds lighten up by the afternoon. The sky will lighten up as well, with partly to mostly sunny conditions as well as highs in the low 30s. Not a bad day, just a bit chilly.

Wednesday, we’re keeping an eye on another small system that could bring us a flurry or snow shower in the second half of the day. We’re also looking out for another system that could bring rain and snow showers on Thursday.

Stay tuned and stay safe!!