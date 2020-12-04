Nasty Nor’easter Starts The Weekend

While it’s a quiet end to the week with temps in the low to mid 50s today, and just a spot shower, it’s anything but a quiet start to the weekend.

Winter storm watches are up for many locations near and northwest of I-95 for the potential of heavy snow tomorrow afternoon.

As a coastal low emerges of the mid-Atlantic coastline and heads northeast, it’ll provide us with all rain initially tomorrow morning. As the area of low pressure rapidly strengthens (likely bombogenesis, or bombs out with pressures drops of 24mb in 24hrs), it’ll flip the rain to a heavy, wet snow by late morning in Worcester County and by early afternoon east of 495.

The track is critical to how much snow falls, because the potential is there for snow bands to set up, and produce rates of 1-2″/hr on the north to northwest side of the storm. Right now, that risk is close too and northwest of I-95 during the afternoon. With rates that high, it won’t take long for snow to add up and the potential of a plowable snow for many folks away from the coastline is there. The snow map this morning shows the latest thinking, but the map will be adjusted over the next 24 hours as information/track becomes more clear. If the storms farther east, snow totals are higher across eastern Mass. If the storm is farther west, the snow totals are higher deep inland. Lots to track over the next 36hrs.

Fortunately the storms fairly quick to move, so onshore winds aren’t prolonged on the strong side. Additionally, tides are astronomically not high, which will help in avoid significant coastal flooding. With that said, a period of strong wind is expected tomorrow afternoon, gusting 40-60mph across Cape Ann, coastal South Shore and across the Cape and Islands.