After a nice, mild day Saturday, rain returns to the forecast Sunday as a strong storm system moves in.

Sunday will start with some clouds, and even some fog in the morning, but rain is expected to hold off until the afternoon.

Initially the rain will come in the form of a few scattered showers, with more widespread and heavier rain to arrive into the evening and overnight.

A flood watch has been issued in anticipation of the heavy rain…

Localized ponding of water in typical flooded areas as well as ponding of water on streets with poor drainage are most susceptible. It’s a good idea to clear any storm drains nearby that may be covered by leaves.

In terms of rainfall, amounts may be upwards of 3 inches in spots, especially west of I-95.

High wind gusts will also be a factor, with peak wind gusts over 60mph a possibility.

A High Wind Watch is out for the Cape and Islands, with a Wind Advisory for the coast.

The storm wraps up early Monday, with cold air filling back into the area. Some light snow showers may follow the rain for northern Worcester County and western parts of Southern New Hampshire, with little to no snow accumulation expected.

Stay tuned for updates from the 7Weather Team as the storm moves in!