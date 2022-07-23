7Weather- Sunday will be the sixth day of this long heat wave. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8PM Sunday for heat index values near 103º.

We’ll be challenging record high temperatures Sunday in both Boston and Worcester. Highs will be between 95-100º across most of the area.

The Cape will be in the upper 80s with a breezy southwest wind. Humidity won’t be overwhelming but just a hint of humidity will be enough to make it feel a few degrees hotter than the air temperature.

Wind picks up out of the southwest Sunday, so it doesn’t look like we’ll have an afternoon sea breeze. It will be hot all around.

Monday will feel tropical and there will be lots of clouds around. Highs likely make into the low 90s, but there could be a few towns/cities that get stuck in the upper 80s.

A cold front approaches the region in the afternoon, firing up a few storms. If we clear up enough mid-day and the sun heats things up, then some of those storms will be strong to severe. The main concern will be wind damage from straight-line wind.

That front drops humidity on Tuesday. Highs are in the mid and upper 80s and it is mostly sunny. Wednesday also has sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 80s.