7Weather- We’ll go from having temperatures about 20 degrees above average on Saturday to light snow on Sunday.

Saturday morning will have lots of clouds and maybe a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s at 9AM.

Skies gradually clear throughout the morning and the afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach into the mid and upper 50s. It will be breezy all day with a gust occasionally at 30mph.

Light snow develops between 4-6 AM Sunday morning. The steadiest of the light snow will fall in the morning, and that’s for areas along and south of the Pike. There will be flurries around in the afternoon but it won’t amount to much.

Expect a coating-1″ for locations in the white shading below. 1-2″ are possible for parts of Bristol and Plymouth Counties, and the Cape & the Islands. Expect slick travel.

It’s looking like a “stay in and watch a movie” type of Valentine’s Day. It will be cold in the low 20s with wind chill values in the teens throughout the day and single digits at dinner time.

We continue to increase daylight! Sunset on Valentine’s Day is at 5:15PM, and then it jumps closer to 7:00 PM by St. Patrick’s Day. That’s thanks to the Daylight Saving Time.

It remains cold on Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s. We go up from there with 40s on Wednesday and 50s by the end of the week.