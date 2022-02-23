What a start to the day! Temps are running 55-60 around sunrise this morning, giving us Spring feel to the air. While most of the wet weather from last night has pushed offshore, there are a few isolated showers to our west that’ll swing on through, but overall, expect a mainly dry day.



Temps will continue to climb through this morning, peaking around or just after noon. With a few breaks of sun through the clouds in the mix, we’ll near the record high of 68 in Boston and a few locations may even hit 70. As winds change direction this afternoon, the numbers start to fade fast and by 7pm, we’re back into the 30s!





The fall continues tonight and by tomorrow morning, the numbers run in the teens and low 20s. Highs recover into the low to mid 30s in the afternoon and then fade back into the 20s at night.

With the cold air in place, we’re talking the next storm being in the frozen form as snow and sleet will be heavy on Friday. With that in mind, a winter storm watch is posted for Friday.

Snow starts early Friday morning, between 1-3am for most. The intensity picks up through sunrise with predawn – morning commute snow rates approaching 1-2″/hr at times with poor travel through the morning morning commute. By mid morning, we’ll also watch a mix with or change to sleet for towns and cities near and south of the Mass Pike and a change to rain possible near the south coast. Where it stays mostly snow, the totals will be the highest, nearing a foot across northern Mass and southern NH. Right now, with a mix to/flip to sleet, 6-9″ looks like a good bet from Boston to Worcester (yes, less mix, means higher totals if that happens). More mix, means lowers totals for Southeast Mass.



Sleet/mix changes back to snow mid to late afternoon before tapering off early in the evening. While the intensity of the snow won’t be as high as what we experience in the morning, it’ll be enough to keep slick travel conditions in place, albeit more manageable than the 1-2″/hr rates we get prior to and during the morning commute. Fortunately, winds won’t be strong and we’re not concerned with coastal flooding with this storm.



What snow we get will be sticking around for the weekend as temps stay cold and the kids get a chance to hit the sledding hills once again.