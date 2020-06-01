Near 70 Tuesday, Warmer Rest of Week

7Weather- The fist day of June was cool an breezy. Tuesday has highs near 70º, and then we’re back into the 80s the rest of the week.

Tuesday starts with mainly sunny skies and cool temperatures in the low 50s. Clouds quickly move in, and the rest of the day is mainly cloudy with a few sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs reach into the low 70s inland, and it looks like a light southeast wind will keep the coast cooler in the mid 60s.

Wednesday won’t be as cloudy with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance for a few showers early in the morning, and then again late in the afternoon. Since most of the afternoon is dry with some sun, highs make it into the low 80s in the middle of the afternoon.

The UV index increases throughout the next few days. By Thursday the UV index is at up to 9. Make sure you apply sunscreen if you will be outside.

Thursday is dry and sunny. Highs reach into the mid 80s, and humidity is low. Friday has a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. It will be a bit muggy with the chance for a few showers/storms.