It took a while across eastern Mass yesterday, but once the sunshine broke out, it turned out to be a nice day. Today, we’ll start off with a lot of sunshine from the get go, and highs head right up to near 80 under a sunny to partly cloudy sky and a bit of a breeze coming out of the northwest.

Temps fade fast tonight and by Saturday morning, lows reach the upper 30s and low 40s in the chilliest burbs. Despite a lot of sunshine, highs hold in the 60s Saturday afternoon. That’ll set the stage for another chilly overnight, but also a beautiful looking Sunday. Great from the tailgates to the end of the Pats game at Gillette.

We’ll warm back up to the low 80s Tuesday with increasing clouds in the afternoon and rain chances going up late in the day and at night.