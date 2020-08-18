Near 80 with Low Humidity Next Couple of Days

7Weather- The next couple of days will feel comfortable, and highs are back to average.

Open up the windows tonight, and let the fresh air in! We get free AC! Temperatures drop into the 50s, and skies are mainly clear.

Wednesday is another nice, August day! The day starts near 60º at 7AM, and then we get near 80º in the afternoon. Most of the day has clear skies, but there could be a few clouds that move in late in the afternoon. Along with the extra clouds, there is a chance for an isolated shower.

You don’t need the AC tonight with comfy and cool conditions. Wednesday and Thursday are “your call”. Both days have temperatures near 80º, and humidity is low.

The golfer’s forecast is looking good! The next two days will have refreshing air, especially in the evenings. An onshore breeze kicks in on Thursday, meaning the coast will be a bit cooler, in the mid 70s. Friday is warmer with highs in the upper 80s, but humidity remains low.

The allergy forecast is up to severe on Wednesday, and high Thursday – Saturday for ragweed, sagebrush, and nettle.