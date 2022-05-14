7Weather- Boston had it’s first 80º day today, and we also tied the record high temperatures of 86º. That record was set back in 1879!

It will be a warm and muggy night with areas of fog. Showers arrive around midnight and we’ll have a few showers around up until sunrise Sunday morning.

There could be a spot shower around Sunday morning, but for most of us it is mild and muggy. There will be areas of fog and lots of clouds in the morning. Skies do not clear as quickly as they did today.

Expect more clouds than sun on Sunday, but we’ll see at least a bit of clearing after lunch time. This will allow temperatures to jump into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be isolated storms in southern New Hampshire in the evening.

Monday morning has patchy fog once again. It is muggy and mild with temperatures in the low 60s. There will be a few storms Monday afternoon from 2-7PM ahead of a cold front. Any pop-up storm in this time frame could be strong to severe.

The cold front approaches the region in the evening, bringing in a round of showers after 9 PM. At this point we have lost the energy from the sun, so the severe weather threat diminishes.

Humidity drops Tuesday. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday will feel comfortable with temperatures near 70º. We warm things up again towards the end of the week. Highs reach into the mid 70s Thursday, and into the mid 80s Friday.