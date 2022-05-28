7Weather- It’s warm Sunday and then we crank up the heat on Memorial Day.

I would say that Sunday is a perfect weather day with warm highs and low humidity! Temperatures will be in the low 60s at 8AM and then we jump into the mid 70s by noon. The coast will stay cooler, but inland spots make it into the low 80s.

Skies are mostly sunny and wind is light at 5-10mph.

Memorial Day is hot! It’s possible that Boston hits its first 90º day. Most locations reach into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday. The Cape & the Islands are cooler in the 70s. Humidity remains low so it’s a dry heat that we’ll be dealing with.

Sunday is a good beach day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low and mid 70s. We do have an onshore wind on Sunday that keeps the beaches cooler.

Monday is warm along the immediate coastline. Right now it doesn’t look like there will be a sea breeze so it will be toasty at the beach. The Cape and may the South Shore have fog in the morning.

A back door cold front moves through the region on Tuesday. Temperatures drastically drop as the front pushes through the area. As of now, it looks like we get into the mid and upper 70s in the morning, and then we drop into the 50s and 60s in the afternoon.

Beyond Tuesday we have lots of low level moisture, which means we’ll have lots of clouds around. This keeps highs in the 70s inland and in the 60s at the coast.