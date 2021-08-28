It will feel comfortable tonight with temperatures dropping anywhere from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. It remains mainly cloudy with the chance of spotty showers. Winds will be light and variable.

It will be warmer tomorrow and you’ll feel the humidity a little bit more than today, but overall it’s another great weather day. Skies will be mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We go back to humid conditions on Monday. There will be peeks of sun and that will be enough to warm us up into the mid and upper 80s. A cold front approaches the area late in the day, sparking up scattered storms in the afternoon. It looks like there could be an isolated storm around lunch time, but the better chance of seeing storms pop up will be between 2-4PM.

Skies gradually clear Monday night, and humidity drops. Tuesday is less humid with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s.

Here we go again. It’s too early to talk about exact timing and rain amounts, but it looks like the remnants of Ida will bring tropical downpours to the Northeast mid-week. Right now models are showing rain arriving late on Wednesday and lingering into Thursday.

Things clear up by Friday and Saturday. Skies are partly sunny and highs are just a few degrees below average in the low and mid 70s.