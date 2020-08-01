Near 90 Next Two Days, Tropical Downpours Tuesday into Wednesday

7Weather- There will be extra clouds around Sunday, the 90s return Monday, and then tropical downpours are likely Tuesday into Wednesday.

Sunday morning will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 80s by 9 AM. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs between 85-90º. The best chance for storms is south and west of us, but one or two storms could hold together and move into the area late in the afternoon.

The clouds move out Monday, and it looks dry. It’s hot with highs in the low 90s, but humidity won’t be too bad.

Isaias will be near the Delmarva peninsula Tuesday, fueling in tropical air into New England. Scattered shower and storms are likely Tuesday.

As of now, if we get some of the heavy rain from Isaias, it will be Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. This also looks to be the window for windy conditions. By the time it gets to us, it will move by quickly with the center of the system north of us by Wednesday afternoon. 2-4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts are possible in southern New England. We will continue to fine tune the forecast within the next 24-48 hours.