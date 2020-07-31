Near 90 Saturday, A Few Storms Sunday, Watching Isaias Next Week

7Weather- Saturday will be a nice, summer day with warm temperatures. Sunday is mainly cloudy, and there is a chance for a few storms.

Saturday morning will be a bit muggy with temperatures in the low and mid 70s. Humidity isn’t bad in the afternoon, and highs reach in the upper 80s inland, and in the low 80s along the coast.

Clouds move in Saturday night, and we wake up to mostly cloudy skies. It looks dry in the morning with temperatures in the low 70s.

Humidity gradually increases throughout the day, and it is warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s. There could be a few storms in the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the area.

Saturday is a great beach day with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast. It is a bit warmer along the coast on Sunday, but it looks mainly cloudy.

Latest on the troipcs:

As of 5 PM Friday, Hurricane Isaias has sustained winds at 75mph, with gusts up to 90 mph. It is expected to remain a category 1 hurricane throughout the weekend as it gets closer to the east coast of Florida.

The remnants of Isaias approach New England Tuesday into Wednesday. The exact track of the system will determine the impacts we see. As of now, it looks like there will be tropical downpours Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Gusty winds are possible as well, with some impacts for our beaches. We will continue to fine tune the forecast over the weekend.