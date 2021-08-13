Boston, Lawrence, Norwood, and Fitchburg all hit into the 90s today, officially making it a heat wave! Some areas will hit into the 90s again tomorrow, and then a cold front brings relief to end the weekend on Sunday.

It is still hot and humid on Saturday. For some areas, it will be the 4th consecutive day in the 90s.

Temperatures will already be in the low 80s by 9AM, and then we likely hit 90º between 10AM -12PM. Clouds start to move in mid-day ahead of a cold front. With the lift from the front and the heat and humidity there will be a few storms between 1-7 PM. Drier and cooler air begins to move into the area after sunset.

Sunday morning will feel comfortable compared to the last several days with low humidity and temperatures in the mid 60s. Humidity remains low the rest of the day and we hit into the low 80s inland. An onshore breeze will keep the coast a few degrees cooler in the upper 70s. There could be a lingering shower very early on the Cape, otherwise, it is a bright, sunny day.

If I had to pick a day to go to the beach this weekend, it would be Sunday. It will be hot along the coast tomorrow, but there is also the chance of a few storms as early as 1-2PM. Sunday is sunny and less humid. It’s looking like a great beach day with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s.

Monday is also looking fantastic with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tuesday is still not too humid, but it is warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday’s rain chance is looking like it’s closer to sunset, and after sunset and it is a bit humid. Thursday looks like it has a few showers and it is warm in the mid 80s.