7Weather-The last day of July and the first few days of August will be hot with limited rain chances.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to low/mid 60s very early Sunday morning, and then we jump into the low 70s by 8AM. Highs make it into the upper 80s and low 90s inland, and into the low and mid 80s along the coast.

Sunday is a great beach day with bright skies and warm temperatures (not too hot).

A low pressure system passes by south of the area Monday bringing in clouds and maybe a few sprinkles in the morning. Skies clear mid-day and temperatures jump into the low 90s in the afternoon. Humidity remains low-moderate.

Tuesday will feel a bit muggy and it is hot in the low 90s. A couple of town will see a storm in the afternoon.

Monday is the first day of August! Unfortunately, we lose about 75 minutes of daylight throughout the month.

Wednesday is mainly sunny with highs near 90º inland. An onshore wind will keep the coast in the low 80s. Thursday is hot! It’s possible that a couple of areas hit 100º.