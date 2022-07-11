7Weather- The warmer weather continues and there will be isolated storms tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer tomorrow with several towns hitting 90º. It won’t feel as comfortable as the last few days, but humidity will not be overwhelming. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with a gusty breeze.

A cold front approaches the region tomorrow night, but there will be isolated storms ahead of the front. The best chance of storms is in southern New Hampshire and western Massachusetts after 5PM. One or two storms could make inside of 1-495 around sunset. One or two storms could be strong to severe.

That front doesn’t drop temperatures, but it will drop humidity. Wednesday morning is a bit muggy and then it will feel comfy in the afternoon. Highs are closer to 90º again.

Thursday has a few storms with highs in the mid 80s. It will feel sticky in the afternoon.