7Weather- It’s another bright and warm day tomorrow, and then a few showers move in Thursday.

Temperatures start in the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday and then we get into the low 90s in the afternoon. Boston and areas along the coast get into the upper 80s mid-day, but a sea breeze cools things down later in the afternoon. It will be less humid.

It’s a great day to head to the beach tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Thursday will have more clouds and a few showers.

Friday has plenty of sun and temperatures in the mid and upper 70s at the coastline

Overall, we’re looking at quiet weather the rest of the week. The few showers on Thursday won’t amount to much as they will be light, hit-and-miss showers. Friday will feel comfy with highs in the low 80s.

We could really use a soaking rain, but unfortunately we don’t have any widespread rain chances in the forecast.

On average we get 3.27″ of rain in July. Last July Boston got 10.07″ of rain! So far this month: 0.24″