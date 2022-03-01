7Weather- We’ll have a couple of weak systems that move through the area that bring a few showers. Daylight hours are mainly dry with these systems moving through in the evening and at night.

The first one arrives this evening bringing light snow/rain showers. These showers are not expected to impact travel with temperatures above freezing as they move by.

Skies clear up by tomorrow morning and it is chilly in the low and mid 30s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun the rest of the day with highs in the low 40s.

The daylight hours are dry and the evening is as well. Showers arrive between between 11PM-1AM overnight. We’ll have a few rain/snow showers around. There could be isolated slick spots.

Thursday morning has a few clouds around with temperatures near 30º. We don’t move much from there with highs in the mid 30s. Skies will be partly sunny and there will be a chilly breeze.

Friday is bright and chilly with highs about 10 degrees below average in the low 30s.

February was up and down. The monthly average temperature ended up above average. The snow that fell on Friday bumped the monthly snow to 15.3″ putting us about where we should be for February.

The warmest day was on February 23rd at 69º and the coldest was on February 6th at 10º in the morning.

Now we move on to March where we gain about 1.5 hours of daylight, and with the start of Daylight Saving Time our sunset moves to 6:48PM in just 12 days.

Saturday has increasing clouds and highs reach into the low 40s. Expect on and off showers throughout the day on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s. The wet weather continues on Monday and it is mild in the mid 50s.