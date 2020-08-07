Near Normal Saturday, Hot Sunday

7Weather- We’re looking at a nice, August weekend. We go from the low 80s Saturday, to low 90s on Sunday. The coast is cooler both days.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be a cloudy morning with the chance for a few sprinkles.

Skies gradually clear up, and most of the afternoon is mainly sunny. Highs reach into the low 80s inland, and near 75 along the coast.

Temperatures are in the mid 70s by 9 AM Sunday and skies are mainly sunny. The afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s inland, and in the low 80s along the coast.

There is a 10-20% chance of a late afternoon storm. Most areas stay dry all day.

Let’s soak in summer while we still have the daylight and warm temperatures! Both Saturday and Sunday are good beach days.

Saturday will be a bit cool with morning clouds, and afternoon sun. Sunday is warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. It is also breezy with winds at 10-15 mph.

The weather is great for outdoor dining this weekend. Don’t let the 10% chance of rain cancel your plans, most areas stay dry.

Saturday has a chance for a few morning sprinkles, and there could be an isolated storm late on Sunday.