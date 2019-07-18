Near Record-Breaking Heat This Weekend

After yesterday’s severe thunderstorms, we’re starting off our Thursday slightly quieter. However, we’ll still see a few scattered showers on and off through the day today – these will not be nearly as aggressive as yesterday’s storms.

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s, but at least dewpoints will be lowering through the day. If you’re heading to the Red Sox game this afternoon, you may need the ball cap or the poncho due to the possibility of a few showers in the vicinity of Fenway by first pitch.

The heat and humidity come back with a vengeance tomorrow and it continues to linger into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, we could tie or even break long standing records with the heat!

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for most of MA and parts of southern NH. The watch does not include the Cape and the Islands, so if you’re looking for a place to beat the heat, sounds like those are the places to be.

Not only are we tracking the hot temperatures and the high humidity, but this combination will make it “feel like” it’s between 100° – 107°, and that is dangerously hot.

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time on either weekend days, be sure to drink plenty of water, take plenty of breaks in the shade, and don’t leave children or pets unattended in a locked vehicle.

If we do reach triple digits in Boston this weekend, that will be the first time since 2011, and it’s not common for Boston to hit 100+, we’ve only reached 100 25 times since record keeping begin in 1872.

As we turn the page to the next work week, the next best chance for thunderstorms looks to be on Monday afternoon/evening, and then we see the relief from the high heat and humidity through midweek.