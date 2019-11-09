Near Record Cold Wednesday

7Weather- Keep the winter gear handy! The next couple of days have temperatures near normal, and then another cold blast of air moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A big dip in the jet steam brings cold, arctic air into New England. At the same time a low pressure system moves through the area, giving us the chance for rain and snow showers mid-day Tuesday.

The precipitation looks to start as rain in the morning, and then it ends as snow showers in the afternoon. As of now, it doesn’t look like our area will get much accumulation from this system, but it is a reminder that winter is coming.

Temperatures start in the upper 40s on Tuesday, and then they drop into the low 30s by the afternoon. It doesn’t look like there will be much time for roads to dry, so there could be slick spots on the roads for the Tuesday evening commute.

Boston won’t tie or break any records Wednesday morning, but Worcester could tie a record low of 15º set back 1986.

It looks like Boston has a chance at breaking the record for the coldest high in the afternoon. The current record is 36º set back in 1874.

You’ll need the winter jacket, ear muffs, gloves, and scarf on Wednesday. It will be cold and windy.

It will feel like the single digits in the morning, and in the teens in the afternoon.