After a very warm Sunday, it could be even warmer Monday as high pressure remains in control across the area.

Temperatures will start out cool tomorrow morning, mainly in the 40s for most.

By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach 80 in several spots with upper 70s for most!

The current record high for October 21st is 82, so these are near-record highs for Southern New England.

Cooler weather arrives with a cold front Wednesday night, so enjoy the warmth while it lasts!