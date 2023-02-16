7Weather – Anyone break out the tank tops and shorts on this fine, February day? A lot of clouds out there, but that didn’t stop temperatures from climbing into the 60s, even squeezing out a few 70° high for towns in Southern New England! Boston broke its daily record high of 60° from 1910 before noon ending the day with a high temperature of 62°.

A few showers this evening. Those will taper off tonight. There will still be a warmer airmass and a lot of clouds around overnight. Those clouds will act as a blanket preventing us from cooling off too much. Our overnight lows will stay in the mid/upper 40s. By the time you get going tomorrow, temperatures will be close to 50°. Tomorrow stays mild for most of us. We’ll likely reach our highs midday and hold temperatures steady into the early afternoon. It’ll be warm again, but come with scattered showers ahead of a cold front. So it won’t be as nice tomorrow to enjoy the mild feel. Highs will be close to daily records tomorrow. Both Boston and Worcester’s record highs are from last year with 61° and 59° respectively.

If you’re up around sunrise (6:38 am), you might be able to get in an hour or so of dry time before showers move in. Scattered showers will be around for a good portion of the day, so have your rain gear with you. I think the more moderate rain will fall mid/late morning through early afternoon. Beyond that, showers taper off as the wind shifts out of the NW and cooler air begins to work into the region. If you have Friday evening plans, you’ll want a thicker jacket. A gusty NW wind will make it feel chillier.

President’s Day Weekend brings us a little something of everything. Saturday will be brighter and cooler but seasonable near 40°. Sunday, we’ll see some more clouds and feel a jump in temperatures near 50°. Monday brings us the chance for a few showers.

The mild pattern rolls on. Next week brings us more afternoon highs in the 40s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black