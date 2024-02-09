After a beauty of a day Thursday, we’ll follow up with milder air once again this afternoon as highs head toward 50 degrees. However, clouds will be fairly widespread mid to late morning with a few sprinkles. Once the sunshine breaks back out this afternoon, that’s when temps jump up. A breeze will kick in too this afternoon, gusting 15-25mph this afternoon.

The milder air peaks Saturday as highs press up toward 60 degrees for some. It’ll be very close to record territory. It’ll also be dry for most of Saturday, but a few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.

While it won’t be cold yet Sunday, it will be cooler, and dry, with highs in the mid 40s to near 50. We trend down a bit more Monday.

Monday night, into Tuesday we’ll have to watch an area of low pressure push in from our southwest. Pending the track and how quickly it develops off the coast, will dictated rain/snow lines and how much precip we get. Winds could get strong near the coast too, which we’ll watch closely due to the astronomical tides on the higher side.

Behind the departing storm, the pattern is cold for the rest of next week… so enjoy the milder air while we have it.